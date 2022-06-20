Advertisement

PulsePDX takes dance fitness to another level

PulsePDX started as a way for owner Jennifer Nielson to kick up her Zumba classes a notch.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – PulsePDX started as a way for owner Jennifer Nielson to kick up her Zumba classes a notch! Now the group fitness studio offers all kinds of classes with a nightclub feel so people can have a great time while getting in shape, and maybe make some friends along the way.

FOX 12′s Ayo stopped by the studio to learn more this studio is all about fitness and community.

Check out PulsePDX online to check out their in person or streaming classes here.

