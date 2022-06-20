Advertisement

Roller crash on I-5 injures 2

FOX 12 Staff
Jun. 20, 2022
WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Interstate 5 at milepost 20.5 near Lewis River Drive blocked all lanes of northbound traffic and left two people injured Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

At about 11 a.m., a car, traveling southbound on I-5, was damaged severely in a rollover crash and ended up in the northbound lanes.

The driver, a 53-year-old man, and the passenger, a woman, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Monday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (6/20)
World Refugee Day events take place across Portland
