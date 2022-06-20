Roller crash on I-5 injures 2

WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Interstate 5 at milepost 20.5 near Lewis River Drive blocked all lanes of northbound traffic and left two people injured Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

At about 11 a.m., a car, traveling southbound on I-5, was damaged severely in a rollover crash and ended up in the northbound lanes.

The driver, a 53-year-old man, and the passenger, a woman, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

