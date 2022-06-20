Stolen guns, vehicles, social security cards seized by police in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Guns, drugs and even a stolen postal worker’s uniform were all taken off the streets over the weekend after a huge bust in north Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau tweeted on Saturday about a search warrant that was conducted at a home in the 500 block of North Cook Street, near North Kerby Avenue. It was a big collaboration, including detectives from Portland police and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, SERT, and a USPS Postal Inspector.

During the search, police said officers found stolen assault rifles, computers, social security cards and passports, and mail from more than 40 victims. Officers also found a USPS jacket and hat, as well as fake IDs, washed checks, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Stolen cars, guns, identities, property, and illicit drugs were seized as evidence in a warrant in the 500 block of N Cook St this week. (continued) pic.twitter.com/N0VA82IRaT — PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) June 18, 2022

Police said three stolen vehicles were also recovered from the property.

Police did not release any suspect information, but did say that the investigation is ongoing.

