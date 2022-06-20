Stolen guns, vehicles, social security cards seized by police in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Guns, drugs and even a stolen postal worker’s uniform were all taken off the streets over the weekend after a huge bust in north Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau tweeted on Saturday about a search warrant that was conducted at a home in the 500 block of North Cook Street, near North Kerby Avenue. It was a big collaboration, including detectives from Portland police and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, SERT, and a USPS Postal Inspector.
During the search, police said officers found stolen assault rifles, computers, social security cards and passports, and mail from more than 40 victims. Officers also found a USPS jacket and hat, as well as fake IDs, washed checks, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Police said three stolen vehicles were also recovered from the property.
Police did not release any suspect information, but did say that the investigation is ongoing.
