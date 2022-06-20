Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro.

Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the evening, we should be totally dry on Monday. In fact-- we’re looking at our potentially longest dry stretch in a while this week! It will certainly be our first warm, sunny dry stretch so far this month. It will feel like summer is finally here!

We’ll still be cooler than average on Monday with temperatures in the low 70s and some morning clouds, but we should see sunshine in the afternoon and evening. We will likely warm up into the low 80s on Tuesday, and from that point stay in the 70s and 80s through the weekend. We should stay dry and see plenty of sun this week.

The weekend could even get hot as a big high pressure system sets up across most of the U.S. (including the Pacific Northwest this time)-- mid to upper 80s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. That’s about ten degrees warmer than average.

