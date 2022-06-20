Tigard P.D. recover fake gun after juvenile causes ‘great deal of alarm’ at apartment complex.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department says officers have recovered another fake gun from a teenager, days after a shoplifting situation with juveniles at Washington Square Mall involving fake guns.

Police say the juvenile involved in Monday’s incident was shooting the realistic BB gun at cars, fences and windows at a Tigard apartment complex. The actions caused a “great deal of alarm,” the Tigard police tweeted Monday afternoon.

The teen complied with responding officers and was charged with disorderly conduct, before being released to his mother. The case is being referred to the Washington County Juvenile Department.

A similar incident involving fake guns occurred June 15 when a group of kids, ages 10 to 14 years old, were accused of shoplifting at Macy’s at the Washington Square Mall. Two teenagers were subsequently caught carrying realistic-looking airsoft guns. A 14-year-old boy was then taken to a juvenile detention center facing robbery charges.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.