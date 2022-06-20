Two arrested after fight, hit-and-run in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people face several charges after a neighborhood disturbance on Sunday involving a baseball bat and an axe in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the 8300 block of Northeast 157th Avenue, near Padden Parkway, at about 5 p.m. for a report of six people fighting. Deputies arrived to the scene and found evidence of a hit-and-run and two people with minor injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies learned the fight was over a pressure washer and a contract dispute. Deputies also identified the suspects as Yelisey Miroshnichenko and Anatoliy Miroshnichenko.

The suspects were located and taken into custody in the 8200 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue.

Both suspects were booked into the Clark County Jail on charge of first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment, hit-and-run attended, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree malicious mischief.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.