Warmer & Sunnier By Monday Evening

Happy Monday morning.

We are starting out cloudy this morning, but will get more sunshine by this afternoon and evening. Should be a nice night with very comfortable temperatures. Highs today will reach the low 70s. Today also marks the first day in a nice stretch of dry and warmer weather through the week. This will be the first stretch like this in June and in quite some time.

High pressure strengthens into tomorrow, where we will see few clouds at times, but mainly sunny skies and highs jumping back into the low 80s. Temperatures will cool slightly Wednesday and Thursday, and again we will see some clouds, but lots of sunshine.

Heading into the weekend, strong high pressure builds and things are really going to heat up. Friday through Sunday should be nearly all sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 80s by Friday then into the upper 80s or warmer for the weekend. We are playing this weekend a little more conservatively right now, since our expected warmups haven’t been as warm as we’ve expected recently. However, there is a very good chance that we could see temperatures climb into the 90s for the weekend.

