World Refugee Day events take place across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland celebrated World Refugee Day Monday with various events across the city. The day recognizes the strength and courage of people forced to flee their home.

A walk/run was held at the Tom McCall Waterfront Monday morning to raise awareness about refugees and their struggles. Advocates said events like this are important because they bring refugee issues to the forefront of conversations around the community.

“Whether it’s Ukraine, Afghanistan, Haiti, Cuba, Syria, Yemen, There’s all of these conflicts happening all around the world and I think when it’s not up front in the media we tend to forget about it because it fades in the back,” said Toc Soneoulay-Gillespie, the director of the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement under Governor Kate Brown. “I would love to continue to help people understand that there’s work that we need to do to support global migration and this is just one way to walk in solidarity.”

Similar events will be taking place at Riverfront Park in Salem and at the Beaverton City Library, both at 6 p.m.

