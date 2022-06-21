Advertisement

18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Salem

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department arrested one after a shooting incident Thursday night.

Police say just after 11 p.m. June 16, a neighbor in the 200 block of Kashmir Court SE reported gunfire. Several shots were fired, hitting the exterior and interior of the caller’s home.

Salem P.D. said no one was injured, however, one round was found in the bedroom of a sleeping child.

Police determined a disagreement took place between an unnamed individual and 18-year-old Matthew Lincoln Gauntt. Salem P.D. said Gauntt fled on foot, before being seen with a male juvenile a few hours after.

Gauntt was then apprehended without further incident and charged with attempted murder and “other related charges,” according to Salem P.D.

