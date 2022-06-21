5 arrested, 16K pounds of marijuana seized during drug bust in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies busted a huge drug operation in Central Oregon last week believed to be run by a Chinese cartel.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it worked alongside United States Homeland Security, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team to serve several arrest warrants in Madras and Culver on June 14.

Nearly two dozen sites were growing marijuana illegally and housing more than a dozen Chinese citizens who had been trafficked into the US.

Detectives said money from the marijuana sales was then being funneled through several Chinese restaurants around Oregon and sent back to China.

During the raids, more than 16,000 pounds of marijuana and 17,000 plants were seized, along with weapons and cash.

The sheriff’s office said five people were arrested:

Robert Joseph Dale, 64, of Madras

Dong Hai Zhu, 51, of Beaverton

Sky Hong He Su, 39, of Portland

Wenjian Yan, 36, of Brooklyn, New York

Sam Chen, 45, of Madras

All five were booked into the Jefferson County Jail for charges of unlawful manufacturing, delivery and possession of marijuana. Dale was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Several more suspects have been identified, but their names have not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.