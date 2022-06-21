Advertisement

Body found in Hillsboro field identified, investigation ongoing

Don Askey
Don Askey(Hillsboro Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A body that was found in a field in Hillsboro earlier this month has been identified by police.

The body of Don Askey was found on June 7 in an open field near Northeast 25th Avenue and Northeast Beacon Court. Police said it does appear that Askey has been dead for quite some time. He was reported as a missing person in 2015.

Police said they have not found evidence of foul play at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Hillsboro Police Department Detective Megan Townsend at 503-681-5329 or email Megan.Townsend@hillsboro-oregon.gov about case number 22-11148.

