Cooler the next two days, then a heat wave on the way this weekend

We’ve got a heat wave on the way for this coming weekend, but until that time the weather will be very nice! Today is the warmest day so far this year, topping out in the lower 80s in the metro area. Tomorrow and Thursday turn cooler.

A surge of cool marine air pours inland tonight, bringing cooler temperatures and cloud cover. The result will be a cloudy morning Wednesday, then a cooler but sunny afternoon. We should top out right near normal both tomorrow and Thursday, in the mid 70s. I expect less morning cloud cover Thursday and a cooler start too.

Temperatures warm quite a bit Friday as a strong upper-level area of high pressure develops along the West Coast. We should make it into the mid-upper 80s under totally sunny skies. Then the heat arrives Saturday and sticks around through Monday. That’s due to a dry/hot easterly wind coming through the Gorge and down off the Cascades.

How hot this coming weekend? It’s won’t be record-setting since we’ve seen heat waves during this period in 2017 and of course last year. And we don’t get up to or over 100 degrees. It should be “normal” hot that we see each summer with relatively low humidity and reasonable nights. We should get below 65 degrees each night.

Cooler (more typical) weather returns next Tuesday as we head toward the end of June.

There’s no sign of significant rain through the end of the month. Possibly a shower or drizzle the middle of next week, but that’s about it. Our summer dry spell has arrived.

