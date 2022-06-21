‘Dangerous’ Bend psychiatric inmate escapee recaptured

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - An escaped psychiatric inmate from a hospital in Bend was recaptured after being on the run for hours.

According to a statement from the Bend police department, on Monday, June 20, 2022, Jeremy Allbritton escaped the psychiatric unit at St. Charles hospital after he had recently assaulted hospital staff.

Because of this, police put out a bulletin saying that they considered Allbritton dangerous.

After escaping, he was last seen in the area of NE Courtney Drive in Bend around 8:45 a.m. where he ditched his clothes except for his green hospital scrub bottoms. He was not wearing any shoes.

Hours later at 11:20 p.m. Allbritton reappeared at St. Charles hospital and staff called police.

Officers arrived and took him into custody on charges of coercion, menacing, fourth-degree assault and harassment, as well as two Deschutes County warrants, a California warrant and a violation of his release agreement.

