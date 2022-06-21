Advertisement

‘Dangerous’ Bend psychiatric inmate escapee recaptured

Bend Police asked the public to report any sightings or interactions with Jeremy Allbritton before he was recaptured on Monday, June 20, 2022.(Bend Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - An escaped psychiatric inmate from a hospital in Bend was recaptured after being on the run for hours.

According to a statement from the Bend police department, on Monday, June 20, 2022, Jeremy Allbritton escaped the psychiatric unit at St. Charles hospital after he had recently assaulted hospital staff.

Because of this, police put out a bulletin saying that they considered Allbritton dangerous.

After escaping, he was last seen in the area of NE Courtney Drive in Bend around 8:45 a.m. where he ditched his clothes except for his green hospital scrub bottoms. He was not wearing any shoes.

Hours later at 11:20 p.m. Allbritton reappeared at St. Charles hospital and staff called police.

Officers arrived and took him into custody on charges of coercion, menacing, fourth-degree assault and harassment, as well as two Deschutes County warrants, a California warrant and a violation of his release agreement.

