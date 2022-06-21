Driver crashes $240,000 sports car into guard rail in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Troopers are searching for the driver who crashed a $240,000 sports car on State Road 512 Monday night and fled the scene.

Washington State Patrol said the 2020 McLaren 600 LT was headed east on SR 512 to Portland Avenue when it smashed into the guard rail on the side of the road.

It was left wedged under the metal guard rail with the driver’s door open.

It wasn’t clear if the driver was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

Troopers are on scene investigating this hit and run #collision involving a a 2020 #McLaren600LT, eastbound SR 512 to Portland Ave. pic.twitter.com/JXbOz6hI4R — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) June 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.