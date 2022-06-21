Former Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan has died at 25

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Former Portland Trail Blazers player and Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan has died at the age of 25.

Purdue Men’s Basketball posted the news on their Twitter account Tuesday morning saying “the world lost a gentle soul last night.”

💔 Devastated.



Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night.



Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

A coroner would only say Swanigan died of natural causes, but did not provide any further details.

The Blazers drafted Swanigan in 2017. He played three seasons in Portland.

