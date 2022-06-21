Advertisement

Hawthorne, Morrison bridges will close for July 4 fireworks show

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hawthorne and Morrison Bridges will be closed on July 4 for the Waterfront Blues Festival and fireworks show, announced Multnomah County.

The two bridges will be closed to cars and trucks from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., but will remain open for bicycles and pedestrians. Drivers will need to find other routes.

The county, who maintains the bridges, is closing the bridges during that time because crows often fill the bridges and cars stop to watch the fireworks, creating a safety issue.

