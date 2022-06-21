Lake Oswego Memory March fights darkness of Alzheimer’s on longest day of the year

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month which honors the more than 6 million Americans who live with the disease.

An Alzheimer’s Memory March in Lake Oswego on Tuesday morning honored those with Alzheimer’s as well as the more than 11 million people who care for them. Tuesday was also the Summer Solstice, and organizers said they hoped to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s on the longest day of the year.

Other events of the day include a wine and beer tasting at Tumwater Vineyard starting at 5 p.m. All events and ticket sales will benefit a fundraiser for the cause.

