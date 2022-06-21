Man dies after shooting at Raymond Park in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died following a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to the report of a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, a man, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.

A sergeant came across the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. Police said the sergeant went to provide first aid, but the victim was dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by police.

There are two crime scenes police are investigating; one is Raymond Park and the other at the intersection of SE 122nd Avenue and SE Division Street. Southeast 122nd Avenue will be closed from Southeast Division to Southeast Clinton during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

No additional information is being released by police at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.