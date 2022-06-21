Man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie traffic stop identified

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday the Clackamas County district attorney identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop over the weekend as Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, of Tigard, Oregon.

According to police, around 12:50 a.m., officers tried to pull over Clark for suspected driving under the influence, but he fled before crashing his vehicle into a ditch. At this point, officers said they told Clark to show them his hands. Officers said Clark then got out of the car armed with a handgun and was shot twice by police. He died at the scene.

The DA’s office identified the officers involved as Trooper Zachary Cole of the Oregon State Police, 7 years of service, and Detective Dan Ferguson of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, 9 years of service.

At the end of their investigation into the shooting, the evidence will be presented to a Grand Jury for review.

Trooper Cole and Detective Ferguson were placed on leave, as is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting.

