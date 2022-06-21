Advertisement

Man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie traffic stop identified

The mother, Kaileigh Nichols, is in custody and facing charges. Police said she was taken into...
The mother, Kaileigh Nichols, is in custody and facing charges. Police said she was taken into custody without incident.(WABI)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday the Clackamas County district attorney identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop over the weekend as Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, of Tigard, Oregon.

According to police, around 12:50 a.m., officers tried to pull over Clark for suspected driving under the influence, but he fled before crashing his vehicle into a ditch. At this point, officers said they told Clark to show them his hands. Officers said Clark then got out of the car armed with a handgun and was shot twice by police. He died at the scene.

The DA’s office identified the officers involved as Trooper Zachary Cole of the Oregon State Police, 7 years of service, and Detective Dan Ferguson of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, 9 years of service.

At the end of their investigation into the shooting, the evidence will be presented to a Grand Jury for review.

Trooper Cole and Detective Ferguson were placed on leave, as is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scenes from the Portland riot Sept. 5, 2020.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for involvement in Portland riots
Police are looking for a driver who crashed an expensive sports car in Washington state and...
Driver crashes $240,000 sports car into guard rail in Washington
KPTV file image
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Salem
Downtown Eugene Oregon in the area of 150 W. Broadway.
Police are trying to find who’s giving LSD to kids in Eugene