Man shot multiple times while trying to break into vehicle in Vancouver

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times while trying to break into someone’s car, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., on Tuesday, officers were called out to a shooting in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Police said a man called 911 to report that he confronted a man who was breaking into his vehicle and damaging it with a shovel. The 911 caller reported he then shot the man multiple times.

The injured man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. Police reported he is in critical condition.

An RV parked in the driveway of a nearby home was struck by one round, but no injuries were reported as a result.

The vehicle owner, identified by police as 33-year-old Jacob A. Cantrell, was interviewed by detectives. Cantrell was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for first-degree assault.

The Major Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

