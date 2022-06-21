OSP seeks help identifying person who shot young buck in Reedsport parking lot

REEDSPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who shot and killed a deer in a parking lot in Reedsport last week.

At about 4:30 a.m., on June 17, OSP Fish & Wildlife troopers received information about a young buck deer that had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch parking lot. An investigation revealed the deer was shot with a handgun at about 3 a.m.

According to OSP, the city of Reedsport was extra busy at the time as a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show were happening over the weekend. OSP said several people were staying nearby in campers and trailers.

Anyone with information about who the suspect may be is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Please, reference case number SP22-147967.

