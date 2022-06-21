Advertisement

Pacific City man dies in crash on Hwy 130

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 130 in Tillamook County on Monday.

At about 7:43 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 130 at milepost 3. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a silver Volvo was westbound when it left the roadway, collided with a utility pole and rolled off the roadway into the river.

The driver of the Volvo, identified as 58-year-old John Newman, of Pacific City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP said speed and lane use are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. No additional details were released.

Highway 130 was closed for about six hours during the crash investigation.

