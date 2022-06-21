Package free grocery Real Refillery hopes to change the way you shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A new grocery store in Northeast Portland is ditching the packaging to make the planet and your wallet a little greener! Realm Refillery allows customers to buy exactly how much they need for each product in the store, which features over six hundred items including business based in the Rose City. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about how it all works.

