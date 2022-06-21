Police are trying to find who’s giving LSD to kids in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police said they are trying to find the person or persons providing LSD to kids in downtown Eugene.

According to a statement by the Eugene police department, on June 16, they got several calls about minors who were being disruptive in the downtown area.

Around 2 p.m. on June 16, police said a 14-year-old girl was reported to them for harassing people downtown, jumping in front of LTD buses, and running in and out of businesses. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment where it was discovered she had taken LSD, according to police.

About an hour later that same day, police said there was a fight involving two teenage boys near 150 W. Broadway. When officers walked up to them, one took off running. After officers caught up to the 14-year-old who fled, they said, they found out he was also on LSD. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police asked anyone with information about who may be giving LSD to minors, to call Eugene Police non-emergency line at 541.682.5111.

