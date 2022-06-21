Advertisement

Police are trying to find who’s giving LSD to kids in Eugene

Downtown Eugene Oregon in the area of 150 W. Broadway.
Downtown Eugene Oregon in the area of 150 W. Broadway.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police said they are trying to find the person or persons providing LSD to kids in downtown Eugene.

According to a statement by the Eugene police department, on June 16, they got several calls about minors who were being disruptive in the downtown area.

Around 2 p.m. on June 16, police said a 14-year-old girl was reported to them for harassing people downtown, jumping in front of LTD buses, and running in and out of businesses. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment where it was discovered she had taken LSD, according to police.

About an hour later that same day, police said there was a fight involving two teenage boys near 150 W. Broadway. When officers walked up to them, one took off running. After officers caught up to the 14-year-old who fled, they said, they found out he was also on LSD. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police asked anyone with information about who may be giving LSD to minors, to call Eugene Police non-emergency line at 541.682.5111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Hawthorne, Morrison bridges will close for July 4 fireworks show
Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela.
Police searching for missing Lebanon teen
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
KPTV File Image
Pacific City man dies in crash on Hwy 130