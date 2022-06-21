Police ask for public’s help to find missing woman from The Dalles

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find a missing woman from The Dalles.

On Tuesday, The Dalles police department released a statement that said 22-year-old Emily Grace Hahn had been reported missing.

Hahn was described as a white woman, around 5′1″ tall, 120 lbs, with brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen on May 29.

Police said she was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white tank top. She may be driving a light blue 2005 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emily Hahn was urged to call The Dalles Police Department non-emergency line at 541-296-2613.

