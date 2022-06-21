Police searching for missing Lebanon teen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) – The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Officers say Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, 16, was confirmed missing June 13 after Lebanon P.D. responded to the area of south 8th Street.

Police say family and friends have posted missing person flyers, as well as worked to spread information across social media in attempt to locate Pereira-Valenzuela. However, information leads officers to believe Pereira-Valenzuela may be attempting to leave the state.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Lebanon Sergeant Chad Christenson at (541) 258-4324 OR Officer Tyler Romeo at (541) 258-4350.

