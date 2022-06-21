PPB: NE Portland death now declared homicide investigation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation that began Monday morning has now been declared a homicide investigation, the Portland Police Bureau announced Monday evening.

Officers were first dispatched to the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood Monday.

After a preliminary investigation, officers said they found the victim didn’t die from natural causes.

The Portland police Homicide Unit is responding to the scene to conduct further investigations.

Northeast 81st Avenue will be closed from Northeast Siskiyou to Northeast Klickitat Street while detectives are on scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at Michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0991 or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.schmerber@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0991.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.