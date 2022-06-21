Temperatures Heating Up As Summer Officially Starts

We saw some pretty clear skies for a bit this morning, but clouds are increasing and expect mostly cloudy conditions as most people wake up and head out the door. It won’t last long though, the clouds should clear out pretty quickly and we will see a sunny afternoon. This will allow high temperatures to climb into the low 80s.

We will be slightly cooler tomorrow and Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s. That will still feel warm for us this year! Both days will see some cloudy mornings as well. Then we get much warmer by Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with a sunny day.

This weekend through Monday we are going to experience our first heat wave of the year, and our warmest temperatures of the year, by far! Those temperatures will soar into the 90s. We will likely be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and the mid to upper 90s for Sunday. We remain in the mid 90s for Monday. We have only had one day int he 80s so far this year, so these temperatures are going to be well above anything we have experienced in 2022. Stay safe!

