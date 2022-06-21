Warm & dry weather is here! 1st heat wave of 2022 likely next weekend

The sun returned today! It’s been a wonderful early summer day, although still a bit cooler than normal. But maybe most important…no rain showers in the region!

We have entered a dry and warm period that should continue through the next 7-10 days. There will be 3 hot days next weekend, but otherwise this will be a nice break from our cool spring and early summer.

Expect some clouds tomorrow morning, but they will dissipate before noon. Temperatures will be at least 5-7 degrees warmer tomorrow, reaching up to around 80 degrees by late afternoon. A stronger push of cooler ocean air arrives Wednesday morning, giving us thicker and longer-lasting low clouds that day. Thursday will be pleasant as well with areas of morning clouds giving way to sunshine.

Our first heatwave of the season arrives Saturday; we expect 3 days at/above 90 degrees Saturday through Monday. Friday will be much warmer, but we should stay below 90 degrees that day. Temperatures should drop back to more typical late June levels early next week. By the way, no records with the heat this weekend because in 2017 and last year we had a heat wave at the same time.

There’s no sign of significant rain in the next 7-10 days, other than a spot of two of drizzle out of the morning low clouds

