Bullet hits window on Portland Spirit during dinner cruise

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating after a bullet hit a window of the Portland Spirit Monday night during their dinner cruise.

It happened after 9 p.m., just 20 minutes before their dinner cruise was supposed to be over. Police say the bullet passed through while the window was facing east.

Investigators say the ship was traveling north on the Willamette River between the Burnside and Morrison bridge, that’s when the bullet came through a window on the lower deck.

“Maybe want to sit somewhere different on the boat or maybe even not do the boat. I had no idea that happened,” says Deb Voltz who was aboard the ship on Tuesday.

Police say they found a bullet but it’s unclear where it came from. Thankfully, no one was struck but police say a 71-year-old man had to get checked by medical teams and is OK. He was likely hit by glass that shattered when the bullet went through the window. FOX 12 spoke with Mitchell, who works as a busser on the vessel and said he wasn’t working when the incident occurred. He was about the ship with his family on Tuesday and was surprised to hear about the incident.

“It was a big shock because I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” says Jensen. “I love the job, so I will keep coming back. I sometimes walk

home at night but I’ll probably either try to get a ride more often now or go with someone because it’s definitely a lot scarier now.”

No one has been arrested. FOX 12 reached out to Portland Spirit but no one wanted to give an official statement. However, they did say, they are changing their route to make it safer for passengers.

If you have any information, email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-165178.

