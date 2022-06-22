Buoy Beer Company gives update following roof collapse

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – Buoy Beer Company is revealing more details after a June 14 roof collapse damaged a large portion of their brewery along the Columbia River.

In a post to Facebook, Buoy Beer Company said the damaged part of the building was warehousing for production materials like labels and cans.

The company said due to the building’s location, some debris has washed down river as well as into the ocean.

“We feel terrible about this and have had our team and families cleaning up as best as we can,” the company wrote. “However, we could use some help up and down the coast with cleanup. Thank you to those that can.”

To encourage cleanup, Buoy Beer is offering free sample flights at any Pilot House Distilling to those 21+ who snap a picture of themselves assisting in beach and river cleanups.

