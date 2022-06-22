Advertisement

Buoy Beer Company gives update following roof collapse

Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria.
Roof collapse at Buoy Beer Company; Coast Guard on scene in Astoria.(C-side News and Media)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – Buoy Beer Company is revealing more details after a June 14 roof collapse damaged a large portion of their brewery along the Columbia River.

In a post to Facebook, Buoy Beer Company said the damaged part of the building was warehousing for production materials like labels and cans.

The company said due to the building’s location, some debris has washed down river as well as into the ocean.

“We feel terrible about this and have had our team and families cleaning up as best as we can,” the company wrote. “However, we could use some help up and down the coast with cleanup. Thank you to those that can.”

To encourage cleanup, Buoy Beer is offering free sample flights at any Pilot House Distilling to those 21+ who snap a picture of themselves assisting in beach and river cleanups.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave.
Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave
One of several cooling centers that will be available to Portland residents during extreme heat.
Avoiding Tragedy: Multnomah County Gets Ahead of the Heat
Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia...
Report: Detroit trades Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for 2025 first-round pick
Shawn Kevin McGinnis.
Second man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Portland murder