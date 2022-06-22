Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon business groups are suing the state over its new rules designed to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke.

Three groups - Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest & Industries Council - filed an injunction earlier this month hoping to stop the state from enforcing the rules. They argue several provisions are too vague to be fairly enforced and that the state’s workplace safety agency overstepped its authority.

The new regulations lay out steps employers must take when the temperature or air quality reaches a certain threshold, that including providing shade, water and breaks.

The heat rules took effect June 15, while the wildfire smoke rules start July 1.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.