Comfortable mid-week temperatures and sunshine

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a slightly warmer start to the day in the Portland metro area, we’ll see some clouds building in the rest of this morning but then a sunny afternoon and evening. The metro area will top out somewhere in the mid to upper 70s, so not quite as warm as yesterday thanks to a cooler system that’s passing by us to the north.

It will also be nice with around average temperatures Thursday-- mid 70s again. Then things will start to heat up Friday! Portland’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The heat wave really hits us Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with Sunday looking to be the hottest day in the upper 90s. Overnight lows will be warmer than average as well (low 60s), which will make it trickier to cool things down at night.

We’re back to more reasonable warm temperatures on Tuesday.

