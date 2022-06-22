Advertisement

Report: Detroit trades Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for 2025 first-round pick

Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia...
Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Detroit Pistons have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukie, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade sends Grant into a $21 million trade exception, with the Pistons now holding a $43 million cap for free agency.

Additionally, Detroit is swapping 2022 second-round picks with Portland, with Detroit getting the No. 36 overall and Portland getting No. 46.

