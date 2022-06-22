Report: Detroit trades Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for 2025 first-round pick
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Detroit Pistons have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukie, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The trade sends Grant into a $21 million trade exception, with the Pistons now holding a $43 million cap for free agency.
Additionally, Detroit is swapping 2022 second-round picks with Portland, with Detroit getting the No. 36 overall and Portland getting No. 46.
