Report: Detroit trades Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for 2025 first-round pick

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Detroit Pistons have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukie, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade sends Grant into a $21 million trade exception, with the Pistons now holding a $43 million cap for free agency.

Detroit swaps 2022 second-round picks -- getting 36 for 46 -- with Portland, too. Denver gets a 2025 second-round pick back from Portland, and Portland sends the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans to Detroit, sources said. https://t.co/c8M8TlEgoY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

Additionally, Detroit is swapping 2022 second-round picks with Portland, with Detroit getting the No. 36 overall and Portland getting No. 46.

