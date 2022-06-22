Eugene man sentenced for importing, exporting live scorpions

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions, the US Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon announced.

Darren Dennis Drake, of Eugene, was sentenced to two years of federal probation, 250 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund.

The attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Drake imported and exported live scorpions between Sept. 4, 2017 and March 21, 2018, from and to contacts in Germany without first obtaining an import-export license from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

One package intercepted by US Customs and Board Protection was falsely labeled by Drake as “chocolates,” according to the attorney’s office.

The attorney’s office said Drake also mailed or received several hundred live scorpions from other states, including Michigan and Texas, in violation of federal mailing laws.

Drake was charged by criminal information with conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act on Feb. 23. He pleaded guilty to the charge on March 14.

