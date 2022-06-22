Man sentenced to prison in SE Portland machete attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of a attacking a person with a machete in Southeast Portland was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Wednesday.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said Clayton Briggs attacked the victim Oct. 12, 2020, at an apartment on the 3600 block of Southeast 65th Avenue. Following the attack, the victim was described as having their knee “half-severed,” according to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents at the time stated the victim was found with his pant leg soaked in blood. The victim told officers he was hit four times with a machete and could not feel his leg below his knee.

The victim also had a large gash on his right arm, according to a probable cause affidavit, and the apartment had slash marks across the screen door, along with broken glass and a blood trail leading to the unit.

The victim told police he and Briggs had gotten into an argument over money the previous day.

A probable cause affidavit states Briggs’ roommate told officers that Briggs woke up from a nap and was “freaking out” over some pills that were missing and blamed the attack victim for taking them.

The roommate told investigators that Briggs first destroyed some outdoor furniture before turning his attention to the victim, cursing at him and calling for him to come out of the apartment.

Briggs pled no contest to first-degree attempted assault and will serve 60 months in prison and three years’ post-prison supervision.

Charges of second-degree assault, first-degree bias crime, unlawful use of a weapon and meaning were dismissed.

