Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash with Portland police officer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash involving a Portland police officer Tuesday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Southeast Holgate Boulevard and the officer was traveling northbound on Southeast 92nd Avenue, responding to an emergency call when the two collided, PPB said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and entered into the trauma system.

The Major Crash Team is responding. Investigators are trying to determine if speed or intoxicants were a factor. Investigators ask that anyone with information who have not spoken to police, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-166146.

During the investigation, Southeast Holgate Boulevard is closed from Southeast 90nd Avenue to I-205. Southeast 92nd Avenue is also closed from Southeast Pardee Street to Southeast Boise Street.

This is developing news and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.