Oregon’s minimum wage set to increase July 1

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregonians will be getting a pay raise starting next month, and it’s all thanks to legislation that state lawmakers passed back in 2016.

Starting July 1, if you live in Portland, the minimum wage will rise by 75 cents to $14.75 an hour.

In “nonurban” counties, the minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $12.50 per hour. In the remaining parts of the state, wage will rise 75 cents to $13.50.

This is the seventh and final increase that was written into the 2016 legislation Next year, the minimum wage rate will be indexed to inflation based on the Consumer Price Index, though urban and rural areas will still have different rates.

Oregon’s minimum wage rate summary can be found here.

The Oregon Employment Department announced this month that the state’s payroll employment grew by about 6,200 jobs in May in comparison to an average of 6,000 jobs in the last six months.

