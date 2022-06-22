Police ask for help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Alexandria “Alex” Harrison was last seen Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. near Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest 204th Avenue. Harrison is 5′7″ and 104 pounds. She has shoulder-length dark red hair and blue eyes. Harrison was last seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, shorts and slippers.

She got into a white 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Washington License plate BXE0319. Deputies are looking for the driver, 30-year-old James Anthony Levina. They want to speak to him about the incident when he picked Harrison up that morning.

James Anthony Levina (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Harrison, Levina or the white Jeep Wrangler is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111 or a local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.