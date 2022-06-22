Portland outdoor pools open for summer amid staff shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It is officially summer time, and what better way to celebrate warmer temperatures than a dip at one of Portland Parks & Recreation’s outdoor pools.

PP&R’s seven outdoor pools opened on Wednesday. Capacity at all seven outdoor pools will be limited for now because of a staffing shortage. That shortage is also impacting the swim lessons that PP&R offers.

In addition to the seven outdoor pools, PP&R has four year-round indoor pools. However, they only have enough staff to host lessons at their outdoor facilities.

PP&R said if they can hire more staff, they will offer more lessons.

Despite the shortage, both indoor and outdoor pools will be open for exercise and lap swim at regular times. Family and open swim sessions are also taking place only at outdoor pools, except for limited indoor play swims at Matt Dishman Community Center.

If you would like to apply for a position with PP&R, click here.

