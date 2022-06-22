Portlanders enjoy sunny start to summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Lots of people were out at Willamette Park on Tuesday to enjoy the longest day of the year, and it was also the warmest day of the year so far.

Boats were out on the Willamette River and the sun was shining - it must finally be summer in Portland.

“Super relieved. The air is super fresh and clear,” said Cindi Carrell.

It was clear that Portlanders have been waiting for sunny skies after a gloomy start to June.

Carrell set up a retirement part for a coworker at Willamette Park and was pleasantly surprised by the weather after booking a covered space there just in case.

“You know, all the rain. Super rainy and unpredictable. I’m a June birthday, Portlander, so I know what June can be like,” she said. “So yeah, Portland Parks has quite a few covered spaces and you can sort by that so it was really easy.”

Meanwhile, Shaelin Olton and Marc Chenard set up their hammock to relax in.

“Enjoying the sun, hanging out in the hammock. We had a picnic not too long ago,” Olton told FOX 12.

While they’re loving the 80 degree day now, Olton is already planning to avoid the over 90 degree temps that are expected later this week.

“I’m working in the air conditioning, hopefully,” said Chenard.

