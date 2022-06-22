Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area.

A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro.

Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted the study, also reports that since 2016, one bedroom apartment rentals have increased nearly 15 percent in Portland.

Tenants at Orlo Apartments in Northeast Portland say they have been under new property management for a year, and are now grappling with what they say is a rent hike that is pushing the limits of the law.

A tenant that spoke with FOX 12 anonymously shared this rental notice she and her husband received, asking for a 27 percent rent increase for their two bedroom apartment, $1,045 a month to $1,325 a month.

Oregon law states that for the year 2022, landlords cannot hike rents more than 9.9 percent for existing tenants if a building is more than 15 years old. However, there are some exemptions that allow some landlords to raise the rent by a bigger percentage.

“They put it on you to try and catch them, we’re all tired,” the Orlo Apartments tenant said speaking anonymously. “We’re just tired of trying to get them to honor their end of the bargain.”

Orlo apartments is owned by Aspen, Colorado-based CSC Apartments & Cooper Street Capital. The company did not return FOX 12′s request for comment. The tenant FOX 12 spoke with spoke with says property management didn’t notify her of her rights to ask for relocation assistance, something Portland law requires of landlords.

“I did send a letter to them requesting relocation because you know we can’t stay here, they won’t fix things for us and we certainly can’t pay that huge monthly increase,” the tenant said.

A spokesperson for the Community Alliance of Tenants (CAT), a Portland organization that advocates for renters says in some cases, landlords may not be aware of the rules, or assume you may not know all of your rights as a renter.

“Sometimes landlords are just seeing what they can get away with and the reality is a lot of tenants don’t have legal access or legal services or protections and so they don’t even know what rights are available to them,” said Jake Weigler, CAT spokesperson.

The City of Portland has a resource page with the rights and responsibility of landlords and tenants that can be viewed here.

