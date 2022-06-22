Second man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Portland murder

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A second man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Portland man, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.

The D.A. says on Wednesday Shawn Kevin McGinnis, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

A Multnomah County jury ruled McGinnis and co-defendant Jon Hughes as responsible for the events of Nov. 10, 2017 where both men arrived at a Southeast Portland home. The owner of the home was McGinnis’s girlfriend. The victim, Robert “Cody” Kaiser, also lived in the home. McGinnis believed that Kaiser was having an affair with his girlfriend.

After arriving, the D.A. says Hughes approached the house’s side door with a 30/30 rifle while McGinnis, armed with a pistol, yelled at the front door he would burn the house down if the people inside didn’t come out. When Kaiser exited the side door, Hughes shot him once in the chest, killing him almost immediately, reports say.

Hughes was sentenced June 15 to life in prison with possibility of parole after 300 months by a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge. McGinnis received the same sentence and will serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after 300 months.

