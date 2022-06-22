Advertisement

TriMet reduces service levels as it faces historic operator shortage

File Image
File Image(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Trimet announced Wednesday that it will be temporarily reducing service levels as it faces the largest operator shortage in the agency’s history.

It will be adjusting services on 10 bus lines this fall, but it will mostly affect the lines that currently see low ridership.

TriMet said it intends to preserve service in areas with a high concentration of people, in areas with low income and in areas with large communities of color.

