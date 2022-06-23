Ashland knife fight ends with one person stabbed, another arrested

ASHLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fight near the Plaza in downtown Ashland ended with one person stabbed in the chest and another arrested Wednesday night, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m., Ashland police responded to the Plaza after a report of a fight involving a knife and found the victim stabbed in the chest. Officers tracked the suspect using a description from witnesses and detained 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition according to APD.

Valenzuela was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault. His bail is set at $100,000.

APD are continuing to investigate the case. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lindsey Rochon-Evertt at the Ashland Police Department.

