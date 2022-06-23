BEAUTIFUL DAY AHEAD! HEAT WAVE AROUND THE CORNER

Good morning! It’s cool & clear early on this Thursday across most of the metro area. The marine layer is gradually building in this morning, and is already blanketing a portion of the coastline. Expect to see some low clouds around sunrise, especially on the east side of the metro area. Clouds will quickly clear out to sunshine. Boy do we have a beautiful day on tap! High temperatures will range between the mid to upper 70s.

We still have a big warm up coming our way, and not much has changed in the forecast. Temperatures will be about 7-10 degrees warmer Friday afternoon, reaching the mid 80s across the interior lowlands. High pressure will really amplify over the region by Saturday, and an offshore wind will develop. Remember: offshore wind dries out our air, which helps to boost temperatures even more. We’ll reach the low to mid 90s Saturday, upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Sunday, and the mid 90s again on Monday. Sunday night won’t cool off too much (only into the mid 60s by early Monday), so that’s the time period to be mindful of vulnerable neighbors and loved ones. Homes won’t cool off very effectively without the help of A.C. Our wind will turn back onshore toward the end of the day Monday, marking the start of a cooling trend.

A weak upper level low will drift overhead between Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping highs in the low 80s and 70s. We’ll see much more cloud cover by midweek, along with the possibility of drizzle.

Have a great Thursday!

