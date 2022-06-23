Child predator arrested after incident at Grants Pass YMCA

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A child predator was arrested in Grants Pass after sexually touching a child at a YMCA, according to police.

The Grants Pass Police Department said a mother came to management at the YMCA pool Monday, saying her six-year-old daughter had been subjected to sexual touching while in the pool.

With the help of YMCA, Grants Pass P.D. identified 66-year-old Rex McCurdy, a registered sex offender from California as the individual involved.

YMCA staff alerted police Wednesday when McCurdy arrived back at the pool, where he was subsequently arrested. McCurdy is charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Because of the nature of the crime, Grants Pass P.D. said they are concerned there may be other victims, given that McCurdy visited the pool with a male friend frequently. Anyone with information regarding McCurdy or his associate is asked to call Detective Heather Yerrick at 541-450-6344.

