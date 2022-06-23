Comfortable through Friday, then a weekend scorcher

Today was a spectacular day and it turned out a bit sunnier than we expected. Temperatures made it into the mid-upper 70s in the metro area, just about normal for late June. The gusty northwest wind this evening is due to a cooler/drier airmass moving in. So after a colder night, we expect similar or slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow. After some patchy morning clouds we’ll be mainly sunny for your Thursday afternoon. Enjoy!

A heatwave arrives on Saturday and sticks around for 3 days. Skies should be sunny Friday through at least Monday. Temperatures warm into the 80s Friday, then soar into the 90s Saturday, Sunday, & Monday. On Saturday, and possibly Sunday, a gusty east wind will be blowing down off the Cascades as well. That will help keep humidity low for this heatwave.

A push of much cooler marine air should surge inland late Monday, dropping temperatures much closer to 80 Tuesday. The rest of next week features typical late June temperatures in the 70s. Our next chance for a shower is Wednesday; possibly just a few spots of morning drizzle or sprinkles.

