Firearms, body armor, nearly 3K marijuana plants seized in Eagle Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 3,000 marijuana plants were seized during a drug bust in Eagle Point on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.

Multiple agencies served a search warrant for illegal marijuana at a property in the 11000 block of East Antelope Road. Investigators seized 2,864 marijuana plants that were found in 10 greenhouses on the property, according to OSP.

OSP said investigators also found and seized 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight firearms, body armor, and more than $10,000.

Marijuana plants seized by investigators (Oregon State Police)

Two people were detained and interviewed, but OSP did not say if they’re facing charges at this time.

Jackson County Code Enforcement responded to the property for multiple code violations. OSP said a total of $66,000 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of “unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

