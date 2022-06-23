On the Go with Joe at Cirque du Soleil Alegría

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Cirque du Soleil has returned to the Rose City with some high-flying action!

Cirque du Soleil has redesigned its iconic production Alegría, which means happiness in Spanish. The show first debuted in 1994, then in 2019 it was completely restaged for its 25th anniversary.

Alegría runs through July 17 at the Portland Expo Center.

